AEW has announced three big shows for All Out Week near Chicago.

It was previously announced that the 2021 All Out pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, September 5 from the NOW Arena (fka Sears Centre Arena) near Chicago. Now AEW has announced a live Dynamite will air from the same arena on Wednesday, September 1, while a live Rampage will air on Friday, September 3. The pay-per-view will then air that Sunday.

Tickets for all three events will go on sale next Friday, July 9.

There’s no word yet on matches for All Out, but Tony Khan previously announced that there will be a Women’s Casino Battle Royale at the pay-per-view.

