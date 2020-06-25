AEW Posts Video of Orange Cassidy Getting Stitches After Brawl With Chris Jericho

AEW Dynamite went off the air last night with Orange Cassidy getting beaten down by Chris Jericho. The segment saw Jericho bash Cassidy’s head with the arm of a camera jib. The impact caused Cassidy’s ear to bleed.
AEW posted a video of Cassidy getting stitched backstage by doctors while the Best Friends watch. The team of Trent and Chuck Taylor psyche Cassidy up during the stitching. They tell Jericho that they injured his “favorite ear” and that Cassidy will be coming for revenge at Fyter Fest. Originally the doctors say he will be fine, but the Best Friends tell him that doesn’t make it sound serious enough. The doctors say that it could result in cauliflower ear though which Taylor says will make him look like a real tough fighter.
Jericho and Cassidy are set for a one-on-one match during the two day Fyter Fest event on July 8th.
The right ear?! No way, not the right ear!
That's @orangecassidy's favorite ear. #BestFriends @SexyChuckieT & @trentylocks have some intense words for @IAmJericho.
Rewatch #AEWDynamite via the @tntdrama app or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/w76Ir8KTeU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 25, 2020
