Mercedes Martinez Warns That WWE NXT Has Opened Pandora’s Box

This week’s WWE NXT episode featured the second “coming soon” vignette for veteran wrestler Mercedes Martinez.

The former Mae Young Classic competitor inked a WWE contract back in January and looks to be returning to TV with a push. You can see the latest vignette below.

“NXT has opened Pandora’s Box and what lies inside will change this entire division forever,” Martinez said in the promo. “I’m not here to play nice, play fair, or play by the rules. Mercedes Martinez is going to flip this entire division upside down.”

Martinez also tweeted after the second vignette aired and wrote, “Playing nice doesnt exist in my world, only ANARCHY exists…..#wwenxt”

Below is the full promo from last night along with her full tweet:

Playing nice doesnt exist in my world, only ANARCHY exists…..#wwenxt https://t.co/c1l1aPaMCw — Mercedes Martinez (@RealMMartinez) June 25, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.