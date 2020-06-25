Mercedes Martinez Warns That WWE NXT Has Opened Pandora’s Box

This week’s WWE NXT episode featured the second “coming soon” vignette for veteran wrestler Mercedes Martinez.
The former Mae Young Classic competitor inked a WWE contract back in January and looks to be returning to TV with a push. You can see the latest vignette below.
“NXT has opened Pandora’s Box and what lies inside will change this entire division forever,” Martinez said in the promo. “I’m not here to play nice, play fair, or play by the rules. Mercedes Martinez is going to flip this entire division upside down.”
Martinez also tweeted after the second vignette aired and wrote, “Playing nice doesnt exist in my world, only ANARCHY exists…..#wwenxt”
Below is the full promo from last night along with her full tweet:
"Mercedes Martinez is going to flip this entire division upside down" – @RealMMartinez #GetReady pic.twitter.com/OZ5cAlMPNl
— Mercedes-Martinez.Net | Fansite (@MercedesMNet) June 25, 2020
Playing nice doesnt exist in my world, only ANARCHY exists…..#wwenxt https://t.co/c1l1aPaMCw
— Mercedes Martinez (@RealMMartinez) June 25, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- Carmella and Corey Graves Trend After Fans Post Rumors Stemming from Podcast Discussion
- Drake Maverick Files To Trademark His Former Name
- Original Plans for the Hacker Storyline on WWE SmackDown Revealed
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea