WWE NXT UK Superstar Picks Preview for Today, Top 10 NXT Moments for This Week

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE NXT episode:
– As noted, today’s WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will be another Superstar Picks edition of the show. The episode will feature Jinny, Aoife Valkyrie and Nina Samuels picking some of their favorite matches, including Finn Balor vs. then-NXT Champion Kevin Owens from the WWE Beast In the East event from 2015 in Tokyo, Japan.
Below is WWE’s announcement on the show:
Catch Bálor vs. Owens from Beast in the East and more on today’s Superstar Picks edition of NXT UK
The WWE Universe can catch three unforgettable matches on today’s Superstar Picks edition of NXT UK.
Watch as Jinny, Nina Samuels and Aoife Valkyrie reveal their selections, including Finn Bálor challenging NXT Champion Kevin Owens at WWE Beast in the East in Tokyo five years ago.
What other bouts will make the cut? Find out by tuning in to NXT UK today at 3 ET/8 BST on the award-winning WWE Network!
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- Carmella and Corey Graves Trend After Fans Post Rumors Stemming from Podcast Discussion
- Drake Maverick Files To Trademark His Former Name
- Original Plans for the Hacker Storyline on WWE SmackDown Revealed
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea