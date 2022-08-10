AEW has issued their updated Power Rankings going into tonight’s live Quake By The Lake edition of Dynamite from Minneapolis, MN.

“Hangman” Adam Page stayed at the top of the men’s rankings this week, but Powerhouse Hobbs took the #2 spot from Jay Lethal, moving up from #3 and sending Lethal down to #5, where Daniel Garcia was last week. Garcia moved up to #4 this week, while Chris Jericho moved from #4 to #3. Jericho will challenge Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on tonight’s Dynamite special.

Toni Storm stayed at the top of the women’s rankings this week. Britt Baker knocked Kris Statlander off the chart, moving from #3 to #2. Athena moved from #5 to #3, while Anna Jay took the #4 spot from Jamie Hayter after not ranking last week. Nyla Rose took the #5 spot from Athena after not ranking last week. Newcomer Madison Rayne, who made her AEW in-ring debut on Friday’s Rampage with a win over Leila Grey, did not make the chart today, despite her title shot against AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill on Dynamite tonight.

The only change in the tag team rankings this week saw Best Friends take the #5 spot from Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, knocking them off the list. Best Friends did not rank last week.

Below are the current AEW Power Rankings:

MEN’S DIVISION:

1. “Hangman” Adam Page

2. Powerhouse Hobbs (up from #3 last week)

3. Chris Jericho (up from #4 last week)

4. Daniel Garcia (up from #5 last week)

5. Jay Lethal (down from #2 last week)

AEW World Champion: CM Punk (injured)

Interim AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley

AEW TNT Champion: Wardlow

AEW All-Atlantic Champion: PAC

WOMEN’S DIVISION:

1. Toni Storm

2. Britt Baker (up from #3 last week)

3. Athena (up from #5 last week)

4. Anna Jay (did not rank last week)

5. Nyla Rose (did not rank last week)

AEW Women’s World Champion: Thunder Rosa

AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill

TAG TEAM DIVISION:

1. AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR

2. The Young Bucks

3. Evil Uno and 10 of The Dark Order

4. The Acclaimed

5. Best Friends (did not rank last week)

AEW World Tag Team Champions: Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

