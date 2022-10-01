AEW is no longer airing on Space, a network owned by Warner Bros. Discovery Americas, which is owned by TNT/TBS parent company Warner Bros Discovery.

AEW has announced that Dynamite and Rampage will no longer air on Space in Mexico, South America, Central America and the Caribbean. There’s no word yet on why the programming was pulled but as of yesterday, Friday, September 30, AEW content will no longer be available on Space, with the exception of in Brazil.

AEW encouraged fans to subscribe to the AEW Plus service through FITE TV. AEW Plus is for international viewers and includes weekly shows – Dynamite, Rampage, Dark, Dark: Elevation, plus Battle of The Belts. The monthly subscription is priced at $6.99.

“To our fans in Mexico, South America, Central America and the Caribbean… we want to thank you for watching AEW on Space. We hope you’ve enjoyed the amazing action,” AEW’s announcement read.

It looks like Space will continue to air weekly AAA pro wrestling content on Friday evenings.

It was announced in October 2021 that AEW and Space re-signed their original contract, which began in November 2020, but no terms were disclosed. Dynamite had been airing live on Wednesday nights with replays throughout the week, while Rampage was airing on Friday via the Space YouTube channel. However, it was announced back in May that Dynamite in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay was moving to the Space YouTube channel, which was seen as a bad sign for the future.

