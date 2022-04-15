A LIVE AEW Rampage is on tap tonight as we’ve got a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Heavyweight championship! Let’s take a look at the card:

The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, & Wheeler Yuta) vs. The Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, & Colten Gunn)

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifying Match: Ruby Soho vs. Robyn Renegade

Texas Death Match for the AEW World Title: Hangman Page (c) vs. Adam Cole

AEW Rampage 4/15/22

LIVE (!) from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas! Ricky Starks, Excalibur, and Taz are on commentary tonight. As expected, we’re getting right to the action!

Match #1. Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Gunn Club

Everyone from the BCC gets their own separate intros which I find enjoyable. Wheeler Yuta and Austin Gunn to start. Big right hand by Austin but Yuta catches him trying to fly over for a neck breaker and starts working on the arm. Colten comes in but Yuta ducks a dropkick. Yuta with an Indian Death Lock variation with a neck bridge, and a tag to Danielson. Danielson with a Romero Special to Colten, but he hooks the nose and delivers some elbows from behind. Brutal looking stuff here. Colten tags in Billy and this is quite the size difference. Billy misses a Stinger Splash in the corner but comes back with a big right hand that drops Danielson. Gunn Club are making frequent tags while keeping Danielson in their corner. Back breaker by Billy gets a two count. Austin mocks Moxley with a Roman Reigns “OOOOAAAAHHHHH” before he misses the spear in the corner. Danielson tags in Moxley who clears the ring and delivers a half and half suplex to Austin. Moxley puts Colten on the top rope and hits the super plex from the second rope. Austin is in and Moxley hits a double DDT on both Ass Boys. Billy gets the tag and hits Moxley with a back elbow but Moxley bounces off the ropes and hits a lariat that turns Billy inside out. HOT tag to Yuta and he comes in with a cross body off the top. Two count on Billy before Austin makes the save. Psycho knee on Austin by Bryan out of nowhere! Ace Crusher by Moxley on Colten! Danielson and Moxley look primed for a double suicide dive but Billy catches them with a double clothesline. Yuta and Billy are now standing face to face and the crowd is HOT for Yuta! BIG Cobra Clutch Slam by Billy! Billy looks for the FameAsser but Yuta blocks it, quick roll up, three count!

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Rating: **3/4. Wheeler Yuta gets a BIG win here over Billy Gunn! There’s a special story being told by all parties involved and Wheeler Yuta is on the verge of being an absolute star, thanks in large part to Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and William Regal. This match could have gone longer, but there’s so much on this show there just wasn’t the time.

Match #2. The Butcher vs. ???

Mystery Man starts the match with a dropkick from the top that the Butcher shrugs off. They haven’t even given us this guys name. Doctor Bomb by the Butcher. Goodnight.

Winner: The Butcher

Rating: NR. Butcher looks like a scary man.

Dustin Rhodes is here and says it seems like Dustin Rhodes has been on this “one last ride” for some time now. Dustin took out Lance Archer after five decades in the business. Dustin says that war isn’t over, but Dustin is making a challenge. Dustin is challenging a man that is on his bucket list, and that man is the “Best in the World”, CM Punk. Next week, on AEW Dynamite, in Pittsburgh.

Match #3. Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifying Match: Ruby Soho vs. Robyn Renegade

It’s good to see Ruby Soho on TV, and side note, she’s my pick to win the whole tournament. Hammerlock by Ruby to start but Renegade reverses and powers Ruby down. Headbutts by Robo followed by an STO. Ruby looks for a headstand on the top rope but Renegade catches her upside down with a super kick and Renegade is back in control. Stiff chops by Renegade in the corner, who seems more interested in talking to the crowd than she does winning the match. Ruby reverses and lays in some chops of her own and gets a two count with a sunset flip. Renegade ducks underneath and hits a backstabber before getting a two count. Big clothesline by Renegade as we head into commercial break. Back from commercial and Ruby hits a big backdrop driver. Running big boot to the side of the head by Ruby. Ruby drives Renegade into the middle buckle but Renegade digs are her eyes as the referee checks on Ruby. THERE’S ANOTHER RENEGADE. Robyn rolls out, Charlotte rolls in?! Ruby positions Charlotte and goes up for a senton, but Charlotte gets her knees up! Charlotte picks up Ruby in a fireman’s carry, but Ruby hits the detonation kick! Charlotte rolls out. Other side of the ring, Robyn rolls in! Roll up, one, two, no! Ruby isn’t playing anymore, Sister Abigail by Ruby seals the deal here.

Winner: Ruby Soho

Rating: **1/4. First and foremost, I had no idea they were twins but I’m here for the Killer Bee’s gimmick. Good showing by Renegade, but a better win for Roby who desperately needs more TV time. The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament has quite the field so far.

Match #4. Texas Death Match for the AEW World Heavyweight Title: Hangman Page (c) vs. Adam Cole

The only way to win here is knockout or submission as both men are dressed for a fight. Page throws some chairs in the ring and gets right in Cole’s face before the introductions. Both men pick up a chair to start this match and Page strikes with a chair to the back. Both men take to the outside and Page boots the chair in Cole’s face before laying in some ground and pound. Page throws Cole into the steps and we’re headed to the timekeeper’s table. Cole escapes for a moment but gets tossed into the crowd. Page takes a bottle of beer from a fan and hits Cole in the face, and then sips on an ice-cold refreshment. Remember when Hangman was doing that pre-Covid? Welcome back, baby. Back in the ring and Page goes up top with a steel chair and feigns a moonsault, Cole bites on it, THEN Page lands the moonsault with the chair and takes Cole out. Page sets up the chair between the buckles and throws Cole into it head-first. Cole is busted open as Page sits in the middle of the ring and waits. Cole gets up at nine and this match continues as we head into commercial. Page pounds on a bloody Cole before setting up a table at ringside. Page looks for a vertical suplex through a table but Cole reverses and hits one on the ramp. Cole now looking for a steel chair of his own as Hangman takes a seat in the chair in the middle of the ring. Shining Wizard to Page! Cole ducks outside and he’s looking for something under the ring… it’s a chain! Check out Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly’s matches in Ring of Honor, the chain is a nice callback. Page with a bunch of elbows and he gets a running start, but Cole grabs the chain and clotheslines Page with it! Cole sets up two chairs in the center of the ring back-to-back… Page gets the upper hand and lands a Death Valley Driver onto the chairs… spine first! BRUTAL. Cole is down and Paul Turner is counting, but Page isn’t done yet. Page throws about five chairs in the center of the ring but Cole with a super kick to the knee and he’s looking for the Panama Sunrise! Page counters, Dead Eye! Turner is counting both men down but they’re up at 8. Cole rolls to the outside and Page looks for the moonsault from the turnbuckle to the outside… Cole catches him with a super kick to the face in mid-air! Page is up at 8 and rolls into the ring, but Cole is waiting! Panama Sunrise SPIKES Hangman in the middle of the ring! Page uses the ropes and he’s up at 9! Cole goes up top but Page catches him! Avalanche fall away slam from the top rope through the chairs! Cole uses the ropes to get up before 10 but not by much. Page sits Cole in the middle of the ring on a chair and delivers several back elbows. Page opens up a chair and sits in front of him. We’re slugging away on each other here. Necro Butcher? Rolling elbow by Page. Pump kick by Cole. Page goes outside for the buckshot, but Cole catches him with a super kick! “You are a joke of a champion!” Cole is berating Page on the outside. Cole goes to grab a chair, but Page meets him with the buckshot! Page gets his belt and ties Cole to the rope, and pulls out a barbed wire covered steel chair. Cole is down on his knees and Page is questioning if he wants to do this or not. Page throws the chair down in disgust! Page frees Cole… low blow by Cole! Super kick! Another! Cole looks to lower the boom but Page meets him with a lariat! Page rips the barbed wire off the chair and he wraps it around his arm. Another super kick by Cole. Both men are on the apron but Page catches Cole with the barbed wire arm which stops him in his tracks. Page takes the barbed wire and puts it around Cole’s head like a crown…. Dead Eye off the apron through a table! Cole is out and can’t make it up in time, Hangman Page retains!

Winner and STILL AEW World Heavyweight Champion: Hangman Page

Rating: ***3/4. Lots of plunder for this match and if it was the culmination of the blood feud, that was the way to do it. Cole is absolutely championship material; I just didn’t feel like this feud was the one that was going to get him there. Really fun match, the crowd loved it, and the finish was pretty innovative.

Final Thoughts: Literally as much wrestling as you can possibly fit into a sixty-minute show, and that’s not a complaint. Hot crowd, fun opener, wild title match, not much more you can ask for. Live Rampage’s definitely have a different feel, and I wonder if AEW is looking to change their taping schedule with the possible announcement of Ring of Honor’s TV deal? Either way, a fun, quick, hour of professional wrestling. 8.5/10.