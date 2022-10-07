AEW will present their Friday Fight Night two-hour block of TV on TNT tonight, beginning with Rampage at 10pm ET, and wrapping with Battle of The Belts IV at 11pm. The shows will air live from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC.

Tonight’s AEW Rampage will open with AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix, AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC) defending against The Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, 10). PAC will be pulling double duty tonight as he defends his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Trent Beretta at Battle of The Belts IV.

Below is the line-up for tonight’s Rampage:

* AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle defends against The Dark Order in the opener

* Madison Rayne and Skye Blue vs. Tay Melo and Anna Jay A.S.

* The Varsity Blonds vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Rush and Private Party

Below is the line-up for tonight’s Battle of The Belts IV:

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Willow Nightingale

* IWGP & AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR defend their ROH World Tag Team Titles against Gates of Agony

* AEW World Trios Champion PAC defends his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Trent Beretta

AEW issue the following Control Center video for tonight:

