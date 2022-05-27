Tonight’s AEW Rampage will air live on TNT, from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. This will be the go-home show for Double Or Nothing.

Rampage will gave a special start time of 6:30pm ET tonight.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

* AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky will receive his new title belt

* The Young Bucks will be in action against opponents to be announced

* Matt Sydal vs. Bryan Danielson with William Regal on commentary

* Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander in the last semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. The winner will face Britt Baker in the finals at Double Or Nothing

As a reminder, the Countdown To Double Or Nothing preview show will air on TNT tonight at 11:30pm ET or right after NHL Playoffs coverage ends.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s live Rampage and be sure to join us for live coverage at 6:30pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.