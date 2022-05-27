Paul Wight recently appeared on Submission Radio Australia and revealed that he recently underwent a second hip transplant. He also teased something in the works with AEW.

Wight pointed to the hip transplant when asked about why he hasn’t been active in AEW. He also commented on why he came to AEW, and noted that there are some “really cool” things coming down the line.

“I had another hip transplant in December,” Wight revealed. “So, now I have two. I have two titanium hips. So, I’m like Wolverine. So, the process for me has just been rehab, physical therapy, get stronger. And my thing coming over here to be honest and be sincere is, I came over here to work on my commentary skills. Cause that’s where my future lies in wrestling, that’s where I came to contribute to the business. But I came over here to compete periodically in small dosages.

“Like, I don’t see myself running for championships. That’s not my gig. Maybe if it works and there’s a younger talent that I help bring up a lot, like a tag team championship, maybe. I’ve done my five nights a week for four decades. I’ve put in my time. Now for me it’s about not taking anything away from the amazing AEW talent here that deserves that TV time, that deserves that opportunity to make those connections with the audience, that deserves that ability to go out and earn pay-per-view paydays. This is their time. And for me, I’ll pick here and there and squeeze in. We’ve got some stuff coming down the line that’s really cool.”

He added, “I’m never going to be a guy that’s come in and bully my way, I’m gonna need my own dressing room, I need to be fighting for the title. That’s not my MO. I want the business to do well, I want the talent around me to do well, and I’ll be okay.”

After making a name in WCW as The Giant, Wight joined WWE back in February 1999 and stayed there until February 2021, known as Big Show. He signed with AEW that same month to do “Dark: Elevation” commentary and work as an in-ring talent. As of this writing, Wight has worked just four matches for AEW – a win over QT Marshall at All Out 2021; a Handicap Match win over VSK, RSP and CPA on Elevation in September 2021; a Handicap Match win over Cole Karter, Carlie Bravo an Arjun Singh on Elevation in October 2021; and a win over Austin Green on Elevation in March of this year.

