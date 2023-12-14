The December 15, 2023, edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Below are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

Orange Cassidy & The Von Erichs (Marshall & Ross Von Erich) defeated Jake Hager, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker. Hager, Menard, and Parker attacked Cassidy and The Von Erichs after the match. Danhausen tried to make the save. Kevin Von Erich came to the ring and used The Iron Claw on Hager.

Kyle Fletcher & Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Hunter Grey & Paul Titan. Don Callis cut a promo about The Golden Jets.

Anna Jay defeated Red Velvet after Matt Menard distracted her.

Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) & Action Andretti defeated Komander, El Hijo del Vikingo & Penta El Zero Miedo.