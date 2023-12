WWE will hold SmackDown from Green Bay, WI, at the Resch Center this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,117 tickets and there are 304 left. It’s set up for 6,421.

The last time they were at the venue, they drew 5,813 fans for Raw in January. Here is the updated card for the show:

Roman Reigns returns

US title contender’s tournament: Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory

US title contender’s tournament: Grayson Waller vs. Carmelo Hayes