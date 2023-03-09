AEW taped matches for the March 10 edition of Rampage on Wednesday night at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers:

* The Acclaimed defeated Starboy Charlie and Jack Cartwheel in the opener. After the match, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker came out to tease the upcoming match with The Acclaimed

* Riho defeated Nyla Rose. After the match, Riho was laid out by Rose and Marina Shafir, but Saraya, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho made the save

* ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe cut a promo and announced that new tag team champions will be crowned at ROH Supercard of Honor on March 31. There will be a “Reach for the Sky” Ladder Match to crown the new champions. The first team confirmed for the match are The Lucha Brothers

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Preston Vance

* Sammy Guevara defeated Action Andretti (Stay tuned later for update to this match)

Rampage airs every Friday at 10pm ET via TNT.

