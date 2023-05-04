The May 5 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers, courtesy of Notti:

* ROH World Tag Team Champions Lucha Brothers and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo defeated QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Powerhouse Hobbs

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defeated Gia Scott in a non-title match

* Mark Briscoe defeated Preston Vance

Friday’s episode will also feature The Firm Deletion match with The Hardys, FTW Champion Hook and Isiah Kassidy vs. Stokely Hathaway, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty and Big Bill. The match was taped at the Hardy Compound on April 27.

AEW Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT, but this week’s show will air at 6:30pm ET due to the NHL Playoffs.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.