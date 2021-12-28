Saturday’s taped Christmas Night edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 589,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics.

This is up 3.15% from last week’s taped Rampage, which drew 571,000 viewers in the normal Friday night timeslot.

Saturday’s taped Rampage drew a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 13.04% from last week’s episode, which drew a 0.23 rating in the key demo. This week’s 0.26 rating represents 335,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 9.48% from the 306,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.23 key demo rating represented.

The special Saturday airing drew the best Rampage viewership since November 5, and the best Rampage key demo rating since the Grand Slam special on September 24. Saturday’s viewership was up 3.15% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 13.04% from the previous week.

Saturday’s Christmas Night Rampage aired in the special timeslot of 9pm ET on TNT, previously taped from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. The show featured a full line-up advertised ahead of time and spoilers were available for the following line-up – Hook vs. Bear Bronson, Kris Statlander vs. Leyla Hirsch, Jungle Boy vs. Isiah Kassidy, and the main event, which saw Cody Rhodes capture the AEW TNT Title from Sammy Guevara.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling ratings data.

Below is our 2021 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

August 13 Episode: 740,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

August 20 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (The First Dance episode for CM Punk’s debut)

August 27 Episode: 722,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 3 Episode: 696,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 10 Episode: 670,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out taped episode)

September 17 Episode: 642,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 24 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Two-hour Grand Slam taped episode)

October 1 Episode: 622,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 8 Episode: 502,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 15 Episode: 578,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 22 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 29 Episode: 623,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

November 5 Episode: 599,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 12 Episode: 515,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 19 Episode: 556,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

November 26 Episode: 431,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 3 Episode: 499,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 10 Episode: 503,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 17 Episode: 571,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 25 Episode: 589,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Christmas Night episode)

December 31 Episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.