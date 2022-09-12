Friday’s taped post-All Out edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 429,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 11.54% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 485,000 viewers for the All Out go-home show.

Rampage drew a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is down 12.50% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.16 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.14 key demo rating represents 183,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 12.44% from the 209,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.16 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #16 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.14 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #11 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #75 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #66 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the eleventh-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the fourth-lowest key demo rating of the year so far. Rampage drew the lowest total audience since July 29 for the taped Fight for The Fallen show. Sports competition from Friday night included two airings of the US Open on ESPN, and College Football on ESPN2. Friday’s Rampage viewership was down 11.54% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 12.50% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 35.97% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 48.14% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was also the taped post-All Out show.

The US Open Prime on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.67 key demo rating. The tennis coverage on ESPN also topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.961 million viewers.

20/20 on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.145 million viewers, also drawing a 0.32 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.57 rating, also drawing 2.367 million viewers.

Friday’s taped post-All Out edition of AEW Rampage aired from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time with full spoilers available – Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin in an AEW World Title Grand Slam Tournament match as the opener, a return promo from ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, a promo by Miro, Serena Deeb vs. Madison Rayne, a promo by AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, a promo by Powerhouse Hobbs, plus ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defending against IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode: 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode in early 6:30pm timeslot)

June 3 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 10 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 17 Episode: 369,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Road Rager episode)

June 24 Episode: 422,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 1 Episode: 486,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 8 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 17 Episode: 435,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 22 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 29 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 5 Episode: 468,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

August 12 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 19 Episode: 461,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

August 26 Episode: 431,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 2 Episode: 485,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

September 9 Episode: 429,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-All Out episode)

September 16 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

