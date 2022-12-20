Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 464,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 1.53% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 457,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 36.36% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.11 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.15 key demo rating represents 197,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 32.21% from the 149,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.11 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #15 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.15 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #20 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #76 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #75 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the highest total audience since the live episode on October 21, and the highest key demo rating since the taped episode on October 14. This was the twentieth-lowest total audience of the year for standard airings, tied with the April 29 episode, and the fifth-lowest key demo rating of the year for standard airings, tied with three other episodes. Additional sports competition on Friday included two NBA games on ESPN, two College Football games on ESPN, one College Football game on ESPN2, one College Football game on ESPNU, one College Basketball game on FS1, one National Lacrosse League game on ESPN2, and two Copa por Mexico Soccer games on TUDN. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 1.53% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 36.36% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 18.73% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 34.78% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was also a taped show.

The NBA game between the Nuggets and the Lakers on ESPN topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.53 key demo rating, also drawing 1.613 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.946 million viewers, also drawing a 0.18 key demo rating.

Shark Tank on ABC topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.169 million viewers, also drawing a 0.40 rating in the key demographic. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.52 rating, also drawing 2.191 million viewers.

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage was shot earlier in the week from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara in the opener, a promo from IWGP & AAA Tag Team Champions FTR, Britt Baker vs. Skye Blue, Wardlow vs. indie talent Exodus Prime, plus an eight-man main event with AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. Trent Seven, Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode: 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode in early 6:30pm timeslot)

June 3 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 10 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 17 Episode: 369,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Road Rager episode)

June 24 Episode: 422,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 1 Episode: 486,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 8 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 17 Episode: 435,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 22 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 29 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 5 Episode: 468,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

August 12 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 19 Episode: 461,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

August 26 Episode: 431,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 2 Episode: 485,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

September 9 Episode: 429,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-All Out episode)

September 16 Episode: 470,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 23 Episode: 522,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Grand Slam episode)

September 30 Episode: 472,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 7 Episode: 404,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

October 14 Episode: 458,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 21 Episode: 480,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

October 28 Episode: 378,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

November 4 Episode: 455,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

November 11 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

November 18 Episode: 445,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

November 25 Episode: 411,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Black Friday episode in early 4pm ET episode)

December 2 Episode: 361,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 9 Episode: 457,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 16 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 23 Episode:



2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

