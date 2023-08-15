AEW has released a new t-shirt ahead of this Wednesday’s Fight for the Fallen event.

AEW Shop is now selling a limited edition Fight for the Fallen t-shirt, with 100% of the profits getting donated to the Maui Food Bank, which is set up to help those who were effected and continue to be effected by the terrible Maui wildfires. This comes after company president Tony Khan announced Fight for the Fallen week, with all proceeds from those shows also going to the Maui Food Bank.

The latest card for the show can be found here. Check out the shirt below.