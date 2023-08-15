PROGRESS Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the launch of DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS, a new content platform that plans to “revolutionize the way fans experience PROGRESS events.” Full details can be found below.

DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS: A NEW ERA FOR PROGRESS WRESTLING AND BEYOND

London, August 2023 – PROGRESS Wrestling is thrilled to announce the launch of DEMAND

PROGRESS PLUS, a brand-new professional wrestling content platform that will revolutionise

the way fans experience their shows.

The decision to introduce DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS comes after months of careful

assessment to provide PROGRESS fans with an enhanced viewing experience. Their previous

platform, Pivotshare, whilst serviceable, lacked the necessary features and direct fan

engagement that PROGRESS Wrestling aimed to deliver.

With the recent news of Pivotshare’s impending closure, PROGRESS Wrestling brought forward their plans to create a new platform and on Thursday, 17 th August 2023, DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS will officially launch and become the ultimate and exclusive destination for all things PROGRESS Wrestling.

Fans can expect a treasure trove of content, including in due course, the entire PROGRESS

show catalogue, best of compilations, original programming and documentaries and most

excitingly for the first time ever, later in 2023, live streaming capabilities.

PROGRESS Wrestling is also in advanced discussions with other wrestling promotions

around the world to host their own content on DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS. As an inclusive

platform, PROGRESS is extending a warm welcome to other promoters looking for a new

home for their own shows.

“Our fans passion and loyalty have been the driving force behind this new platform” says

Martyn Best, co-owner of PROGRESS Wrestling. “DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS is not just a

solution to the frustrations of the past; it is a commitment to provide the best experience

for our fans and our fellow wrestling promoters. We will become the only wrestling content

platform run by a wrestling promotion, supporting other promotions.”

“There were too many issues that our fans faced with Pivotshare, and we sincerely

apologise for any inconvenience caused. With DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS, we are eager to

re-engage directly with our audience, offering a more personalised experience that will

deliver a much-improved watching experience” adds Lee McAteer, co-owner of PROGRESS

Wrestling.

The formal launch of DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS will be met with great anticipation, and the

PROGRESS Wrestling team promises to keep fans well-informed of all the exciting

developments leading up to the launch worldwide.

Best added, “We have looked to pitch the price to reflect great value for our fans at £7.99

per month, or 12 months for the price of 10 at £79.90 for an annual pass, and we hope this

will be appealing to everyone.”

For other wrestling promotions interested in joining DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS, they can

pursue their interest by email at [email protected]. PROGRESS believe that

this is an opportunity to be part of this ground-breaking platform and bring wrestling

content to a wider audience.

As DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS prepares to usher in a new era for PROGRESS Wrestling and

wrestling content, fans and promoters alike can look forward to a more immersive, fan-

centric future. The wrestling world is about to witness a transformation with DEMAND

PROGRESS PLUS.