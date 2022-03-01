AEW announced locations for two more shows today. They go to the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore for the May 4 episode of Dynamite while the Fertitta Center in Houston will host Dynamite on Wednesday, May 18.

AEW Rampage episodes will be taped on these nights as well. Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday, March 11.

This comes after they announced several locations on Monday including the company’s Detroit debut, Los Angeles debut, and its first show in Ontario, California.

