A new report has surfaced revealing the estimated number of buys for last Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view event.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Revolution drew between 120,000-129,000 buys from fans, but the number is expected to grow past 130,000 due to late buys. This means AEW would profit well over $6 million dollars for the event, which took place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

This number is down from last year’s Revolution event, which scored between 165,000 and 173,000 buys and was headlined by Adam Page defending the world title against Adam Cole and CM Punk battling MJF in a dog-collar match. AEW’s last pay-per-view, Full Gear 2022, ended with 140,000 buys.

This year’s show was headlined by MJF successfully defending the AEW world title against Bryan Danielson in a critically acclaimed 60-Minute Iron Man matchup.

