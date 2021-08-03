AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

Chris Jericho vs. Juventud Guerrera (The 5 Labours of Jericho: Chapter 3 — Jericho must win the match with a top rope move)

Miro (c) vs. Lee Johnson (AEW TNT Championship)

Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

The Bunny vs. Leyla Hirsch (Winner gets a shot at the NWA Women’s World Championship)

Christian Cage with Jungle Boy vs. The Blade with Matt Hardy