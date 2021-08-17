AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Brian Cage to have face-to-face

* Shawn Spears vs. Sammy Guevara (who also has a major announcement)

* Darby Allin and Sting vs. 2.0 (Texas Tornado Tag Match)

* MJF vs. Chris Jericho (5 Labours of Jericho: Chapter 5 – Jericho can’t use judas effect in the match, can’t use the “Judas” theme song)