AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

Face of the Revolution ladder match for a future TNT title shot: Komander vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ortiz vs. Action Andretti vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Eddie Kingston vs. AR Fox

Casino tag team battle royale for a spot in the Tag Team title match at Revolution: Top Flight vs. Aussie Open vs. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Best Friends vs. Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Mike Bennett & Matt Taven vs. Preston Vance & Rush vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. The Lucha Bros vs. The Butcher & The Blade

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Big Bill

FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. Matt Hardy

Chris Jericho vs. Peter Avalon

Toni Storm vs. Riho

MJF & Bran Danielson speak