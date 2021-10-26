Saturday’s live Saturday Night edition of AEW Dynamite drew 575,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 20.90% from last week’s Saturday Night Dynamite episode, which drew 727,000 viewers.

Saturday Night Dynamite drew a 0.22 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 21.42% from last week’s 0.28 rating for the Saturday night show. The 0.22 key demographic rating represents around 288,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 21.31% from last week’s 366,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.28 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #10 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.22 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #9 ranking for the Saturday night episode.

Dynamite ranked #40 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from last week’s #34 ranking for the Saturday night episode.

Saturday Night Dynamite had strong competition from the MLB and college football this weekend. This would be the lowest viewership in show history if counting Wednesday night episodes. This was also the lowest viewership for the three Saturday Night Dynamite episodes that have aired this year. This Saturday Night Dynamite episode did draw better than the Friday Night Dynamite episodes from this past May and June. Saturday’s viewership was down 20.90% from last week’s Saturday show, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 21.42% from last week’s Saturday show.

Saturday night’s Dynamite viewership was down 23.63% from the same week in 2020, which aired in the normal Wednesday timeslot. The key demo was down 26.66% from the same week last year. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with NXT.

The WWE SmackDown on FOX encore presentation from Friday night aired on Saturday, head-to-head with AEW’s Saturday Night Dynamite show. That episode drew 632,000 viewers with a 0.16 key demo rating. The 0.16 key demo rating represents 212,000 18-49 viewers. SmackDown viewership was up 9.91% from Dynamite, while the key demo rating was down 27.27% from Dynamite.

The MLB NLCS game between the Braves and the Dodgers on TBS topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.75 rating. The MLB NLCS game also topped the night in viewership with 6.949 million viewers.

The NBC Nightly News topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.932 million viewers. The NBC Saturday Night sports coverage took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.03 rating.

This past Saturday’s Dynamite aired live from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, and featured several matches and segments advertised ahead of time – Bobby Fish vs. Anthony Greene, Dustin Rhodes vs. Bryan Danielson in a World Title Eliminator match, Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston in a World Title Eliminator match, Ruby Soho vs. Penelope Ford in a TBS Title Tournament match, Jungle Boy vs. Brandon Cutler, and the main event, which was Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 14 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode: 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

May 12 Episode: 936,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: 821,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 28 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 4 Episode: 462,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 11 Episode: 487,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 18 Episode: 552,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 26 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

June 30 Episode: 883,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

July 7 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

July 14 Episode: 1.025 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 21 Episode: 1.148 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 28 Episode: 1.108 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen episode)

August 4 Episode: 1.102 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Homecoming episode)

August 11 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 18 Episode: 975,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 25 Episode: 1.172 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (CM Punk debut episode)

September 1 Episode: 1.047 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 8 Episode: 1.319 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out episode)

September 15 Episode: 1.175 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 22 Episode: 1.273 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Grand Slam episode)

September 29 Episode: 1.152 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 6 Episode: 1.053 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Second Anniversary episode)

October 16 Episode: 727,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

October 23 Episode: 575,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

October 27 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

