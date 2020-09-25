AEW’s critically acclaimed Stadium Stampede matchup from Double or Nothing aired during halftime of last night’s NFL matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars. The match was edited for time, but did receive a nice reaction from the fans in attendance, which amounted to about 17,000 people due to limited capacity from COVID-19. Check out some clips and videos below.
The #AEW #StadiumStampede is playing at the Jacksonville Jaguars arena during #ThursdayNightFootball #TNF ! @IAmJericho @sammyguevara @youngbucks @MATTHARDYBRAND @Santana_Proud @Ortiz_Powerful @RealJakeHager @KennyOmegamanX @theAdamPage #AEWonTNT #AEWAllOut #AEW #AEWUnrestricted pic.twitter.com/MujCt6y5s1
— 💔🖤Austin🖤💔 (@_NWO_4_Life_) September 25, 2020
Watching an encore of @AEWrestling #DoubleorNothing “Stadium Stampede” legendary match tonight at halftime of the @Jaguars @MiamiDolphins game tonight @TIAABankField pic.twitter.com/T2okEZRIqq
— Rafael Morffi (@rmorfnyc) September 25, 2020
This is a halftime show! #AEW pic.twitter.com/6gpf4ASIO8
— Retired Duggs (@CoachDuggs) September 25, 2020