WWE star and current number one title contender Jey Uso spoke with Inside the Ropes’ Alex McCarthy to hype his Universal championship opportunity against Roman Reigns at this Sunday’s Clash of Champions pay per view. The former multi-time tag champion says he isn’t afraid of the “tribal chief” in Reigns, stating that he plans to outperform his cousin on the big stage.

I know there’s a lot of disbelievers and a lot of the fans that think I’m not the guy to dethrone the ‘tribal chief’. But I’m letting y’all know, Joe – not Roman – knows what kind of person I am. I’m going to bring the fight, I’m not scared of him. He knows what it is. My whole childhood had been trying to up him and my brother. There’s something behind me, in my mind as Josh and in my heart, not as a wrestler. I want to go out there and outperform him.

He later provides an update on his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, and predicts that by January they’ll be back in full swing.

By January, February, we’re going to get back to ‘Uso crazy’! PSA to the tag teams: the party don’t stop with this Universal Championship – I’m going to go out there and try to get that but my number one goal is still to try and be the best tag team in wrestling.

