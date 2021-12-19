AEW star Tay Conti has deleted her Twitter. At this time it is not known whether this is a temporary move or a permanent solution.

Conti and TNT champion Sammy Guevara were trending online a good portion of the weekend due to Guevara breaking off his engagement, and many fans speculating that the two have been hooking up, a notion that they both joked wasn’t true in the video below.

This Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti clip aged interestingly…

Conti did recently reveal on her Instagram stories that she has separated from her husband, Brazilian Judo fighter Jorge Conti, whom she married in 2017.

We’ll keep you updated.