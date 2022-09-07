AEW is reportedly suspending multiple people involved in the backstage incident after AEW All Out on Sunday, and a third-party investigation is being conducted.

As we've noted, a backstage incident took place during the post-All Out media scrum on Sunday night, putting AEW World Champion CM Punk and AEW Producer Ace Steel against AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, who became the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions on the same night Punk defeated Jon Moxley to become a two-time champion.

In an update, a new report from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated notes that punishment for the incident will include suspensions for everyone involved. The list of those being suspended includes Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Producer Pat Buck, Talent Relations Head Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler.

Multiple sources revealed that Punk and Steel will either be among those suspended, or will no longer be with the company by the end of today.

Punk met with AEW President Tony Khan on Tuesday, and it was noted that they had a chance to discuss how that exit could be handled.

It was also noted that an external third-party investigation will be conducted to examine what happened.

Barrasso also confirmed that “Hangman” Adam Page had already left the NOW Arena, which explains why he was not involved.

It’s been reported that the backstage fight forced creative changes for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Buffalo. AEW reportedly brought Moxley and Chris Jericho to Dynamite when they were not originally planned for the show, due to the creative changes. It was also said that multiple top stars will not be at the show due to their involvement in Sunday’s incident.



