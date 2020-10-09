According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW will continue to run shows from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville even after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on businesses following the COVID-19 outbreak.

The report notes that even though the promotion could run shows with as many fans as they want, they’ll choose to remain in the outdoor venue as it is easier for them to properly social distance, which is something AEW has been doing since they allowed fans back last month. The lower 100 section has been entirely empty, with the 200 and 300 sections having fans in grouped pods.

It will be interesting to see how the lifted restrictions effect not only AEW, but also WWE, as Vince McMahon could now run a large-scale WrestleMania from a Florida stadium.

Stay tuned.