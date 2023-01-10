Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will feature some sort of acknowledgement of Kenny Omega’s IWGP United States Heavyweight Title win over Will Ospreay after all.

As we’ve noted, Omega defeated Ospreay for the title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 last Wednesday, but the big win was not acknowledged on AEW Dynamite. It was reported that AEW and NJPW have plans for a big series of bouts between the two rivals. You can click here for that report.

In an update, a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that AEW will acknowledge the Omega vs. Ospreay match in some form on Wednesday’s Dynamite, but exact details are not known as of this writing.

There was a lot of speculation on why the match wasn’t mentioned on Dynamite and Rampage, or on social media, but word now is that it will be highlighted on Dynamite this week.

Dynamite from Los Angeles is set to feature Omega and The Young Bucks vs. AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle in Match #7 of their Best Of 7 Series, which will be a Ladder Match.

