The Christmas Week edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT will have to be moved to another timeslot due to the NBA.

The NBA announced their 2020-2021 season schedule today and it was revealed that the Milwaukee Bucks vs. the Boston Celtics will take place on Wednesday, December 23 at 7:30pm ET, airing live on TNT. AEW Dynamite was scheduled for 8pm ET that night, but the show will have to be moved.

This looks to be the only Dynamite show impacted by the NBA schedule as regular season games will move to Thursday nights after opening week.

AEW has not announced a new date for the December 23 show as of this writing, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

