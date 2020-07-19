AEW “Top 5” Fight for the Fallen Moments, MJF Comments On His One-Year Anniversary Of Signing With AEW

AEW has released the latest edition of their “Top 5” series, this time featuring the best moments from last Wednesday’s Fight for the Fallen special. They include Vickie Guerrero revealing herself as Nyla Rose’s manager, Darby Allin returning, The Young Bucks helping FTR, Cody Rhodes defeating Sonny Kiss, and Orange Cassidy dropping Orange Juice on Chris Jericho.

Company superstar MJF took to Twitter to comment on the one-year anniversary of signing with AEW. He writes, “I am the franchise player. It’s time for me to lead this great brand into the future.”