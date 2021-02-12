On February 8, AEW trademarked “Forbidden Door” and “Forbidden Portal”, according to Heel By Nature. This is seemingly related to their openness to work with other promotions such as Impact Wrestling and NJPW.

The Forbidden Door phase really started by Hiroshi Tanahashi during his rivalry with Chris Jericho, which at the time was a reference to the potential working relationship between New Japan Pro-Wrestling and AEW.