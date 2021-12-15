It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest edition of their weekly two-hour program on TNT, which this week features the second annual “Winter Is Coming” theme and emanates from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

On tap for tonight’s special event is “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW Championship, the finals of the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal between MJF and Dante Martin, as well as Matt Sydal vs. Wardlow, Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Winter Is Coming results from Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

AEW WINTER IS COMING RESULTS (12/15/2021)

Updates to begin momentarily.