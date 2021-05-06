During tonight’s Blood and Guts special on TNT AEW announced one of the first matchups for the May 29th Double Or Nothing pay per view. Number one contender Dr. Britt Baker will challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW women’s championship, a matchup that many fans have been anticipating since Baker climbed to the top of the women’s rankings several weeks ago.

Shida captured the AEW women’s title exactly one year ago at Double Or Nothing 2020, defeating former champion Nyla Rose after connecting with her signature running knee. She’s gone on to successfully defend the gold against a number of opponents as she approaches day 365 of her historic first reign.