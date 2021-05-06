MLW Fusion Results 5/5/21

Tier Nightclub

Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Ray Flores & MSL

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Laredo Kid vs. Gringo Loco

Loco lunges over Kid. Kid thrust kicks the midsection of Loco. Kid with the irish whip. Loco showcases his athleticism. Loco with a waist lock takedown. Kid with two deep arm-drags. Loco regroups on the outside. Kid with a waist lock go-behind. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Now it’s Kid’s turn to regain his composure. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Loco applies a front face chancery. Following a snap mare takeover, Kid with The Cazadora Arm-Drag. Loco side steps Kid into the turnbuckles. Kid kicks Loco in the chest. Kid with a Roll Through Arm-Drag. Loco launches Kid over the top rope. Kid with a shoulder block. Kid with The Flying Hurricanrana. Kid follows that with The Slingshot Hurricanrana on the floor.

Kid rolls Loco back into the ring. Kid hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kid goes into the lateral press for a two count. Kid repeatedly stomps on Loco’s back. Kid with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kid with a flying forearm smash. Loco catches Kid in mid-air. Loco hits The Reverse DDT for a two count. Loco hooks the outside leg for a two count. Loco grapevines the legs of Kid. Loco hyperextends the right shoulder of Kid. Loco unloads two overhand chops. Kid answers with two palm strikes. Kid whips Loco across the ring. Loco lands The SomerSault Plancha. Loco rolls Kid back into the ring.

Loco hooks the outside leg for a two count. Loco is displaying his frustration. Loco drags Kid to the corner. Loco goes for The MoonSault, but Kid ducks out of the way. Kid delivers a MoonSault of his own. Loco connects with The Standing Iconoclasm for a two count. Kid shoves Loco. Forearm Exchange. Kid HeadButts Loco. Kid launches Loco over the top rope. Loco with a forearm smash. Kid with an open palm strike. Kid has Loco perched on the top turnbuckle. Kid with The SpringBoard FrankenSteiner for a two count. Kid puts Loco on the top turnbuckle. Loco with clubbing blows to Kid’s back. Kid with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kid plants Loco with The Avalanche Spanish Fly to pickup the victory.

Winner: Laredo Kid via Pinfall

– Alexander Hammerstone is really upset about Josef Samael denying his challenge. Hammerstone says that Jacob Fatu’s reign of terror is coming to an end soon.

– MLW will be having TV tapings in Philadelphia on July 10th, in Dallas on September 11th, and Chicago on November 6th. You can get your tickets at MLWTickets.com

– Alicia Atout informs us that MLW will be holding an open draft on YouTube next week.

– Von Erichs Vignette.

Second Match: Richard Holliday vs. Ariel Dominguez

Dominguez rolls around Holliday. Dominguez applies a side headlock. Holliday puts Dominguez on the top turnbuckle. Holliday slaps Dominguez off the top turnbuckle. Holliday throws Dominguez back into the ring. Holliday rams his boot across Dominguez’s face. Holliday shoves Dominguez into the ropes.

Holliday drops Dominguez with The Big Boot. Holliday goes for a Running Powerslam, but Dominguez lands back on his feet. Dominguez uses his feet to shove Holliday. Holliday sends Dominguez chest first into the canvas. Holliday connects with The 2008 to pickup the victory. After the match, Holliday gets into a post match brawl with Gino Medina. Medina plants Holliday with The DDT on the stage.

Winner: Richard Holliday via Pinfall

The PWI Top 10 Contenders For The MLW World Heavyweight Championship

10.) Rocky Romero

9.) Ross Von Erich

8.) Calvin Tankman

7.) Myron Reed

6.) Mil Muertes

5.) Richard Holliday

4.) Mads Krugger

3.) Lio Rush

2.) “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

1.) Alexander Hammerstone

Third Match: Lio Rush (c) vs. Myron Reed For The MLW World Middleweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rush tells Reed to bring it. Test Of Strength. Rush applies a hammerlock. Rush transitions into a side wrist lock. Reed with a wrist lock takedown. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Rush scores the ankle pick. Reed applies a side headlock. Rush whips Reed across the ring. Rush leapfrogs over Reed. Reed avoids The Come Up. Reed dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Reed dropkicks Rush. Reed applies a wrist lock. Rush reverses out of the irish whip from Reed. Rush ducks a clothesline from Reed. Rush goes for The Handspring Cutter, but Reed counters with The Slingshot Belly to Back Suplex. Reed drops Rush with Two Guillotine Leg Drops. Rush regroups on the outside.

Reed matrix under a clothesline from Rush. Rush dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Reed crawls under Rush. Rush with a Rolling Enzuigiri for a two count. Rush with clubbing blows to Reed’s back. Rush kicks Reed in the face. Rush is choking Reed with his knee. Rush with a straight right hand. Rush kicks the left hamstring of Reed. Reed blocks a boot from Rush. Tip Up by Reed. Rush ducks a clothesline from Reed. Rush with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Rush with The Standing Frog Splash on Reed’s back for a two count. Rush repeatedly kicks Reed in the back. Rush talks smack to Reed. Rush kicks the left hamstring of Reed. Rush with a shoulder block. Rush is mauling Reed in the corner. Rush with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Rush applies a Modified Abdominal Stretch. Rush starts bending Reed’s fingers. Rush with a forearm smash. Reed decks Rush with a SitOut JawBreaker. Reed sends Rush to the ring apron. Rush pulls Reed out of the ring. Reed avoids The Apron MoonSault. Reed lands The Over The Top Rope Splash.

Reed rolls Rush back into the ring. Reed with two clotheslines. Rush reverses out of the irish whip from Reed. Rush slides under a clothesline from Reed. Side Step Exchange. Reed hits The Slingshot CodeBreaker for a two count. Rush fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Rush delivers his combination offense. Rush kicks Reed in the face. Rush leapfrogs over Reed. Rush with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Rush follows that with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Rush toys around with Reed. Rush with clubbing palm strikes. Reed HeadButts Rush. Rush answers with a flying forearm smash. Reed dropkicks Rush. Rush dumps Reed out of the ring. Rush lands The Suicide Dive. Rush with The SpringBoard Corkscrew Senton. Rush rolls Reed back into the ring. Reed denies The Come Up. Reed with The Reverse Suplex. Reed with The Flying Cutter. Reed follows that with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Rush thrust kicks the left knee of Reed. Rush drops Reed with The Spinning Heel Kick. Rush ascends to the top turnbuckle. Reed with a big haymaker. Reed with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Reed goes for The Flying Cutter, but Rush blocks it. Rush drives Reed face first into the steel ring post. Rush drills Reed with The Reverse Hurricanrana on the floor. Rush connects with The Final Hour for a two count. Rush is displaying his frustration. Rush goes for The Air Raid Crush, but Reed lands back on his feet. Reed with The Captain Crunch. Reed plants Rush with The No CAP Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: New MLW World Middleweight Champion, Myron Reed via Pinfall

– The season finale concluded with the reveal of Dario Cueto as “El Jefe” of Azteca Underground.

