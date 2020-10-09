AEW has announced on Twitter that Hikaru Shida will defend her women’s championship against Big Swole on next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will mark the one-year anniversary of the program. Swole has been picking up a series of singles-victories earning her this title opportunity.
UPDATED CARD FOR THE DYNAMITE ANNIVERSARY SHOW:
-Jon Moxley versus Lance Archer for the AEW championship
-Cody Rhodes versus Orange Cassidy for the TNT championship
-FTR versus Best Friends for the AEW tag team championship
-Hikaru Shida versus Big Swole for the AEW women’s championship
-Miro and Kip Sabian in action