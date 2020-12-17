AEW announced at the conclusion of tonight’s episode of Dynamite that lucha-libre superstar Rey Fenix will challenge Kenny Omega for the world championship on the December 30th New Year’s Smash special. Fenix’s partner PAC broke the news to the Cleaner shortly after his matchup with Joey Janela, stating that since Fenix never lost in the AEW title tournament back in October he was granted a title opportunity from President Tony Khan.

See the segment below.

This mark’s Omega’s first official title defense since he defeated Jon Moxley at Winter Is Coming two weeks ago.