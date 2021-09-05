According to the Wrestling Observer, tonight’s AEW ALL OUT pay per view will be headlined by the world championship matchup between Kenny Omega and IMPACT world champion Christian Cage.

Many had speculated that the highly-anticipated return of CM Punk would be the final bout of the evening, where the Chicago Savior takes on Darby Allin, but the report states Cage and Omega will be closing.

Cage was the first man to pin Omega in singles competition in well over a year on the premiere episode of Rampage. It was on that night that Cage became IMPACT champion.