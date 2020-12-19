AEW star Red Velvet issued a short statement on her personal Instagram page announcing that she’s engaged to pro-wrestler Wes Brisco, son of the legendary Gerald Brisco. Velvet says she’s had to keep the news quiet for the last few weeks, but is extremely happy to be able to finally cherish the moment.

Keeping quiet for a couple of weeks has been extremely hard but after having some private family time to cherish the moment, I’m extremely happy to announce that I’m ENGAGED to my best friend, my soulmate, and now my tag partner for life. James Wesley Brisco I love you with all my heart and I can’t wait to enjoy every day with you for the rest of my life. I’m truly a lucky one. Future Mrs. Brisco.

Velvet regularly appears on AEW’s Youtube series DARK, while Brisco continues to work the independent circuit, and is best remembered as a member of the Aces and Eights faction from the early TNA days. See Velvet’s post below.

Congratulations to the happy couple!