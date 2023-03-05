Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson is set to make a rare pro wrestling appearance this month.

ISPW has announced that Johnson will be the special guest at their show on Saturday, March 11 in Washington, NJ. Johnson will be signing autographs and taking photos on behalf of Damage365 Promotions, who are also bringing AEW’s Nyla Rose to their booth. Ernest “The Cat” Miller will be appearing for fans at the DMZ Promotions booth.

The ISPW card that night at the Westwood Regional High School will feature Crowbar vs. Afa Jr., Tommy Dreamer vs. Rick Recon with Dave LaGreca, and more. Maven will be managing ISPW Heavyweight Champion Bull James and ISPW Women’s Champion Tina San Antonio.

Johnson left WWE in 1998 after a three year run with the company. He then worked for WCW from late 1999 until the spring of 2000. The Master of The Pearl River Plunge made a few indie appearances in 2002 and 2003, and spent some time working for WWE Hall of Famers Harlem Heat at their Pro Wrestling Alliance school before it closed, but he has stayed away from the pro wrestling spotlight for the most part.

