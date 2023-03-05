Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler may be winning WWE gold in the near future.

As we’ve noted, Rousey and Baszler were originally planned to challenge Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39, but then WWE put the titles on Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita this past week. It’s believed that WrestleMania will feature Rousey and Baszler vs. Lynch and Lita, or perhaps a Triple Threat with Kai and SKY. Regardless of what has happened, it was reported this week that “twists and turns” are planned for the titles and the storyline surrounding the chase for the titles with the aforementioned teams, plus Bayley and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that the original plan for WrestleMania 39 had Rousey and Baszler leaving Los Angeles with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

It remains to be seen if this is still the plan, but Lita sticking around for a lengthy title run is not likely. There’s no official word on why WWE did the title change this past week, but Rousey and Baszler vs. Lynch and Lita is much more of a WrestleMania marquee match than Rousey and Baszler vs. Damage CTRL.

Rousey appeared on SmackDown this week in a sling, and it was later reported by multiple sources that she aggravated an old injury. There are conflicting reports on if Rousey has an injured arm or leg, but word is that she will be good to go for the match at WrestleMania 39.

