Dana Brooke once pushed for a new singles title in the WWE women’s division.

The WWE 24/7 Title was retired back in November after it was tossed in the trash can by Nikki Cross following her title win over Brooke. The official WWE website noted how there were a total of 197 24/7 Champions from when WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley introduced the title during the May 20, 2019 edition of RAW, to Cross’ win in November. Brooke had the longest listed reign at 204 days, but that number does not include many of the numerous non-televised live event title changes that happened since Brooke won the title on the April 18, 2022 RAW, and it appeared to be an error in WWE’s record as they listed Brooke’s 44 day reign that began at the September 24 live event in Vancouver. In the end, Brooke had more than 15 reigns with more than 330 combined days as champion, while R-Truth had more than 53 reigns for more than 415 combined days as champion.

Brooke recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview and admitted she was brokenhearted about the WWE 24/7 Title going away. Brooke said she put her heart and soul into carrying the title.

Brooke also said she made a lot of creative pitches for the WWE 24/7 Title that didn’t happen. She revealed how she pitched an idea that would have seen the 24/7 Title become the new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title, which would have been a first.

