On AJ Style’s latest Twitch stream, he discussed the rumor that Shane McMahon could possibly be taking more job duties behind the scenes. The rumor is that McMahon will be alleviating some of Bruce Pritchard’s Raw duties, which would allow the latter to focus primarily on Smackdown. Styles acknowledged that he doesn’t know any of the details, but did show his support for McMahon if its true.

“Listen, if anybody can do it, it’s Shane McMahon,” Styles said. “There’s also Triple H, but he’s got his hands full with NXT. If they did that, it’d be great for RAW. There’s so much that goes into it and you don’t really understand it until you’re there and going over everything. It’s a lot to take on. It’s tough.”

“I love Shane,” AJ continued. “There’s nobody better. When he puts his heart and soul into something, he really gives it all. I’ve been in the ring with him, so I know. If we’re talking about a match that exceeded everyone else’s expectations, it’d be my match at WrestleMania against Shane McMahon. Nobody expected that to be what it was and I thought it was awesome. Again, if the rumors are true that he’s going to take some duties away from Bruce Pritchard, I think it’d be great for all involved. It’s just too much for one person to do.”