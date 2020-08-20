Shane McMahon to Take on a Much Larger WWE Role?

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is reportedly considering another major creative shakeup that would see Shane McMahon take over the RAW brand from Bruce Prichard, who currently works as WWE’s Senior Vice President and the Executive Director of both main roster brands.

Alex McCarthy of Sportskeeda reports that the change would allow Prichard to focus on just SmackDown.

Shane, who recently returned to host the RAW Underground concept, has been more influential behind-the-scenes than most fans realize. He played a key role in putting together the successful Men’s Royal Rumble Match this year, alongside former RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman and others. Shane has also sat next to his father in the Gorilla Position at most main roster shows, helping to produce the shows and offer ideas. It was said that Shane has worked much better with Vince during his second run with the company.

It was also noted that Prichard has been vocal about how he’d like to lighten his workload as he’s reportedly struggling with the long hours.

There’s been a feeling over the years that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon had ascended above Shane and that they were the proverbial heirs to the throne. However, McCarthy noted that this is not believed to be a given anymore, with Triple H’s changing job roles, which may or may not have a greater meaning in the grand scheme of things.

Stay tuned for updates.

