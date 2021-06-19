AJ Styles recently appeared on WWE’s After The Bell podcast.

During it, he spoke about the lessons he learned by John Cena while working with the fellow former WWE Champion.

“I know it’s crazy for me to say John Cena, but I learned so much from that guy. It’s only right that I pass down the knowledge I’ve had to Omos, who can and will be a huge superstar in the WWE.

I have experience all over the world. The experience I’ve had in the Independents, Japan, and the States, it’s a little different than the WWE experience. I can’t imagine guys like Kurt Angle who started in the WWE and learned so quickly to be the best I’ve ever seen.”