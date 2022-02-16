AJ Styles spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sports about a wide range of topics.

During it, the Raw star stated he believes WWE had no plan for him when he debuted at the 2016 Royal Rumble:

“I don’t know if they planned anything. It was like, ‘Hey, we need something different for the Rumble. You want to throw in AJ? I think there was a big discussion when I’d even go out. I don’t think Vince [McMahon] believed that anyone would know who I was. From what I’m hearing or heard, he saw nothing great about AJ Styles, even after the pop at the Rumble. I wasn’t even going to be on RAW the next day.”

