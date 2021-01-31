WWE superstar AJ Styles spoke with First Class Fatherhood ahead of tonight’s Royal Rumble pay per view where the Phenomenal One revealed that he was finally forced to shut down his Twitch account for the time being due to WWE’s new third-party protocol.

I had to shut down the Twitch, for now.

The former WWE champion also told the publication that he had fallen in love with Arcade 1Ups, explaining that he literally has an entire room dedicated to those machines.

I don’t know if you’re familiar with Arcade 1Ups, but I just put together Big Buck Hunter. I’m so excited about it. I’m so obsessed with these 1Up arcades. I literally have an arcade in my room, something that I thought was only available to Richie Rich. That’s what I’m having fun with, going back to original arcades and playing them with my kids.

Check out a picture of Styles’ game room below. Listen to his full interview here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)