WWE superstar AJ Styles spoke with WrestleZone at the WrestleMania 38 scrum to discuss a wide range of topics, including how he wishes he could have wrestled Triple H, and how he wouldn’t mind having a longer program with lucha-libre legend, Rey Mysterio. Highlights from the interview are below.

Wouldn’t mind another feud with Rey Mysterio, and says he tried to wrestle Triple H:

“It’s hard to say. I mean, who are those guys that when you think back, is it Rey Mysterio? I’ve never really had a long program or anything with him. I’ve wrestled him once or twice but I never had a story with him. But, I don’t know, Edge [is this year]… I’ve tried to get Triple H in the ring but it looks like that’s not gonna happen. We’re running out of these guys who’ve been around longer than me.”

How he’s picked the brains of legends to get better in the ring:

“I picked every guy’s brain that I possibly could because the only way that I can get better is to get as much information and some guys are stingy with it, so you just wanna get a little bit. Taker, Edge is even one of those guys, I’ve picked the brain of ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. But if I can just get a little bit of what they know. I wanna be me, I don’t wanna be them. But if I can take little parts of what they know and make myself better, then that’s icing on the cake.”